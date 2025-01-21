Kartik Aaryan bought the house in Mumbai where he used to live as a struggler when he came to Mumbai

Kartik Aaryan

Bought the same house that I used to live in as a struggler: Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan currently owns multiple properties in Mumbai. Just last month, Mid-day reported that Aaryan, who already owns multiple residential and commercial units - including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri - is adding two more properties to his name.

But do you know which was the first house the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor bought in the city of dreams? Kartik opened up about it at a recent event. He spoke about what it means to own a home in a city where you were once a struggler.

Kartik on the first house he bought in Mumbai

"Bahut bada sukoon milta hai jab aap apna khud ka ghar khareed paate hain. Mumbai is my karmbhumi, if you are able to build your career and do things on your terms here, you feel a sense of achievement. That’s what I felt when I bought my first property in Mumbai. I bought the house where I used to live on rent with other strugglers. It was on Yari Road,” he said at the event where he was named the brand ambassador of Danube Properties.

When host Maniesh Paul asked about his family’s reaction when Kartik bought his first home, the actor said, "My mother is a very emotional person. She got very emotional when I bought my first house. She had seen that house where I used to live with my roommates. So, when we were considering buying the same house where at one point paying rent would become an issue, that was a very emotional moment."

Kartik hails from Gwalior. Both his parents are doctors.

Kartik is new face of Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, officially welcomed Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador for the next two years. This collaboration underscores Danube's values of innovation, trust, and quality, mirroring the actor’s inspiring journey in the film industry.

Kartik said that he relates to the story of how Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, went from living in a slum in Mumbai to one of the top names in real estate in Dubai.

Sajan hailed Kartik as a self-made man, who made it in Bollywood as an outsider. "He started his career at the age of 20 without anyone’s support. He comes from a family of doctors; alone he decided he wanted to become an actor. He came to Mumbai, went through his own struggles. The first movie he got was Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which became a big hit. He is a very hardworking person," Sajan said.