Updated on: 31 December,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

A source tells mid-day about his investments, “Since a week, producer Anand Pandit has been helping Kartik shop in Andheri for two properties—a high-end residential apartment, and a commercial space of over 2,000 square-feet. Two of his properties are already on rent”

Kartik Aaryan

With two commercial releases having substantially boosted his financial portfolio in 2024, Kartik Aaryan is set to leverage the opportunities presented to him by his cinematic successes to expand his property investments. Aaryan, who already owns multiple residential and commercial units—including two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri—is adding two more properties to his name. 


A source tells mid-day about his investments, “Since a week, producer Anand Pandit has been helping Kartik shop in Andheri for two properties—a high-end residential apartment, and a commercial space of over 2,000 square-feet. Two of his properties are already on rent.”


The source reveals that Aryan had made the lion’s share of his property investment in June 2023, when he purchased two residential apartments in Juhu, priced at over R17.5 crore each. “He has rented out one of them at Rs 4.5 lakh per month. The upscale locality is known for housing celebrities. In 2019, Kartik had bought an apartment in Versova, where he had lived as a paying guest during his struggling days. He also bought a 2,000-square-foot office space at Veera Desai, where Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol also own offices. That has also been rented out.”


