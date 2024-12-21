In videos shared by paparazzi, Kartik can be seen walking towards the airport gate.

Pic/Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon.

Kartik turned heads in as he looked handsome in formal attire.

The actor also took a moment to greet the photographers and as he flashed his trademark smile heading inside.

Talking about his recent release, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' also features Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Rajpal Yadav among others.

This also marks the third successful horror-comedy release of 2024, joining the ranks of 'Munjya' and 'Stree 2'.

The film stars Kartik alongside Madhuri Dixit Nene, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part Bhool Bhulaiyaa, released in 2007, starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The second part Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in the lead roles.

The latest part was released on Diwali and faced a box-office clash with Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again'.

In the film, Ajay reprised the role of police officer Bajirao Singham whom he first essayed in the first part in 2011 and then again in 2014 in the second instalment of the 'Singham' franchise.

'Singham Again' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, among others.

