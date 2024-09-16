Vidya Balan recreates MS Subbulakshmi looks 108th birth anniversary

Vidya Balan

In a photographic tribute to the legendary singer M.S. Subbulakshmi on the occasion of her 108th birth anniversary, versatile actress Vidya Balan has come together with costume designer Anu Parathasarathy to recreate the iconic styles of the 'Nightingale of India'. A figure who not only captivated audiences with her ethereal voice but also inspired countless individuals with her style and poise. The Bharat Ratna receipinet is fondly remembered for her iconic contribution to classical music in India.

Vidya Balan on recreating MS Subbulakshmi's iconic looks

In a beautiful collaboration, costume designer Anu Parathasarathy and actress Vidya Balan have brought to life the iconic looks of M.S. Subbulakshmi. This project, titled "A Recreation of Iconic Styles," is a photographic tribute to the legendary singer and a testament to the enduring appeal of her aesthetic. A casual conversation between Vidya and Anu sparked the idea as Vidya expressed her admiration for M.S. Subbulakshmi and her desire to portray the legendary singer. Anu, with her extensive experience in the film industry, saw this an opportunity to create something extraordinary outside of her usual work.

"I love M.S. Subbulakshmi," said Vidya Balan. “Growing up, my mom would play Suprabhatam sung by her, first thing in the morning. My everyday still begins with her voice. For me, M.S. Subbulakshmi is a spiritual experience. Therefore, this has been a labor of love, and I feel honored to be able to pay tribute to her in this way”

With the guidance from M.S.Amma’s granddaughter-in-law Sikkil Mala Chandrashekhar, Anu embarked on a journey to recreate the sarees, accessories, and overall aesthetic that defined the singer's iconic image. Anu meticulously researched the legendary singer’s wardrobe choices, particularly the sarees woven by Muthu Chettiar and Nalli Chinnasami Chetty.

About the look

This feature showcases four sarees that M.S.Amma wore & popularised between the 60’s & the 80’s and is a portrayal of M.S.Amma’s concert persona. The sarees showcase the vibrant colors, intricate patterns, and unique draping techniques that were synonymous with the legendary singer. Anu Parathasarathy worked closely with weavers to recreate these iconic pieces, ensuring that every detail was authentic. If the rich, vibrant and unique sarees were one half of M.S.Amma’s appearance, the other half was the simple accessory ensemble including the traditional kumkumam and vibhuti on her forehead, the 2 distinctive nose pins on either side, and the mallipoo (jasmine) adorned kondai (bun).

"It was a privilege to work on this project and to bring M.S. Subbulakshmi's iconic style to life,” said Anu. “Vidya’s ability to embody a character so completely made her the ideal choice to portray M.S. Amma . I hope this tribute inspires a new generation to appreciate her legacy."

Vidya Balan's portrayal of M.S. Subbulakshmi is not merely a superficial imitation but a deep appreciation for the singer's artistry. As an actress known for her ability to immerse herself in her characters, Vidya has brought a unique perspective to this tribute as she captures the essence of M.S. Subbulakshmi's grace, dignity, and spiritual aura.

"A Recreation of Iconic Styles" is a celebration of M.S. Subbulakshmi's enduring legacy. It is a reminder of the power of style to transcend time and inspire generations. Through this beautiful collaboration, Anu Parathasarathy and Vidya Balan have paid homage to a true icon and ensured that her memory lives on.