Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri have shot for Kapil Sharma's show, which will soon return with its second season on Netflix

Kartik Aaryan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast has shot for Kapil Sharma's show (Photos: Yogen Shah)

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 crew shoot for Kapil Sharma's show x 00:00

The Great Indian Kapil Show had a hilarious season one ending with Kartik Aaryan and his family members as guests. It looks like the actor is going to feature in season 2 as well, as Kartik and the crew of his upcoming film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, turned up to shoot for Kapil's show. On Saturday, actors Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, Rajpal Yadav and director Anees Bazmee were spotted on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Great Indian Kapil Show S2 out on Sep 21

The Great Indian Kapil Show will be back on Netflix on September 21. The trailer of the upcoming second season dropped today. Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh are all set to return with their brilliant brand of humor once again.

Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with superstars of the country. From celebrated actress Alia Bhatt to visionary producer-director Karan Johar; the suave and chic Saif Ali Khan to the eminent superstar of the South Indian film fraternity Jr NTR and the current sensation Janhvi Kapoor, the audience will get to know them like never before.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Saif, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar to appear in season 2

The new season will also feature the T20 World Cup winners who are exceptionally brilliant at charades, and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives who will finally put an end to the debate: which is the greatest city in India, Delhi or Mumbai? This, of course, is coupled with the punches and gags from the comic geniuses Kapil and his entire team. Clearly, jab lagega glamour ka tadka, comedy ka fever hoga aur bhi high!

When is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 releasing?

After a successful sequel to Priyadarshan's original, Bazmee is all set to recreate the magic of Bhool Bhulaiyaa with Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Triptii Dimri joining the franchise. Vidya Balan, who led the first instalment along with Akshay Kumar in 2007, has returned to the horror comedy’s universe with the upcoming edition. The team wrapped up shooting in August. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release.