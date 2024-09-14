From the celebrated actress Alia Bhatt to visionary producer-director Karan Johar, to the suave and chic Saif Ali Khan, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2 has an incredible line-up of guests

Stills from ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2

Listen to this article ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ returns for a season 2 with Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan as guests x 00:00

“Paanch baje Nahi, Che baje Nahi, Saat baje Nahi, Aath baje duty shuru hoti hai.” (Not at 5:00 PM, not at 6:00 PM, not even at 7:00 PM… duty starts at 8:00 PM.) If you couldn't get enough of this song, there’s a whole lot more in store for you! Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are back with their brilliant brand of humor once again after a successful Season 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix drops trailer of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ season 2

Netflix unveiled the trailer of the upcoming second season of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ today, and everyone is looking forward to the Shanivaars (Saturdays) turning into Funnyvaars (Funny Saturdays) starting September 21! Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. From the celebrated actress Alia Bhatt to visionary producer-director Karan Johar; the suave and chic Saif Ali Khan to the eminent superstar of the South-Indian film fraternity Jr NTR and the current sensation Janhavi Kapoor, the audience will get to know them like never before.

The season will also feature the T20 World Cup winners who are exceptionally brilliant at charades and the Fabulous Bollywood Wives who will finally put an end to the debate: which is the greatest city in India, Delhi or Mumbai? This, of course, is coupled with the punches and gags from the comic geniuses Kapil and his entire team. Clearly, jab lagega glamour ka tadka, comedy ka fever hoga aur bhi high! (With a dash of glamour, the comedy fever will rise even higher!)

Kapil Sharma thanks the audience for treating him and the team like family

Talking about the upcoming season, Kapil Sharma says, “As promised, we didn't take too long and palak jhapakte hi hum doosre season ke saath laut aaye hai on Netflix (we are back with Season 2 in the blink of an eye). We are all very thankful for the love that we received for Season 1 of The Great Indian Kapil Show from across the globe. Our audiences have always treated us as a part of their family and we are grateful. This time around, you will see us in different avatars, upping our antics in every episode — we couldn't do much with Archanaji though… so don't keep your hopes too high. Season 2 of The Great Indian Kapil Show is nothing but a celebration of who we are, our culture, and our people. We are celebrating you, our beloved audience.”

Netflix India series head says season 2 celebrates India

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, "Bringing The Great Indian Kapil Show to all our members has been one of our high points in 2024 and we are very excited to bring it back for a second season this year. Kicking off the festive mood around the country, this season celebrates all things India. With some much-awaited and some surprising guests, we celebrate things that are at the heart of India like Bollywood, cricket, and lots more. We raise a comedic toast to our familiar and novel quirks as we take the King of Indian comedy to his audiences far and wide. It's time for families to charge up their weekends with a weekly dose of laughter and comedy with Kapil along with his family - Sunil Krushna, Kiku, Rajiv, and Archana."