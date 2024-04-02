Kapil Sharma birthday 2024: Tracing the comedian's journey- struggles, stardom, setbacks & more

Today, on Kapil Sharma's Birthday, let's look back at his struggles and his path to popularity

Kapil Sharma, a household name, has had a journey to fame filled with hurdles. Today, on Kapil Sharma's Birthday, let's look back at his struggles and his path to popularity. In 2007, Kapil first gained recognition in the industry after winning the third season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'. Sharma won about Rs 10 lakhs back then. Later, he participated in Sony's Comedy Circus and won six seasons of the show, becoming a household name.

In 2013, Kapil launched his own show on Colors TV, 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', under his banner K9 Productions. After its launch, Kapil's stardom reached its peak, with him making guest appearances on 'Koffee With Karan' in 2017 and appearing in the eighth season of the Indian television game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', among others.

With immense love from the audience, Kapil decided to venture into films. In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut as the male lead in the movie 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon', a romantic-comedy directed by Abbas Mustan, opposite four actresses. After 'Comedy Nights with Kapil', Kapil Sharma began another show on Sony TV under the new name 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. The new show started on good terms in 2016, but in 2017, Kapil faced another downfall due to his alcohol addiction.

In 2017, Kapil canceled several shoots, leading actors like Ajay Devgn, Shah Rukh Khan, and their crew to return from the sets when Kapil Sharma did not show up. He also had a massive fight with co-actor Suniel Grover on a flight back from Australia to India. Soon after that, Suniel left the show, and Kapil was admitted to an Ayurvedic ashram in Karnataka to overcome his alcohol addiction.

Since then, people have been asking Kapil to bring Sunil back to his show, and the prayers were heard. Now, Kapil has returned with yet another show, this time on Netflix. Netflix announced Sharma's show on their platform on 14 November 2023 under the name 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', and Sunil has also let go of the differences and joined Kapil on his journey.

As they say, bad times never stay forever; it looks like Kapil's good time is here. With Sunil joining the show, Kapil has received a lot of audience love, and above that, the actor made his Bollywood comeback with 'Crew', starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Kareena Kapoor.