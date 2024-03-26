Breaking News
Kapil Sharma is ready for take-off; his OTT show recreates airport terminal

Updated on: 26 March,2024 06:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is coming on the streaming medium after ruling the television

The Great Indian Kapil Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is coming on the streaming medium after ruling the television. On Tuesday, the makers of his upcoming streaming show 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' organised a set visit in the Film City area of Mumbai.


While the production and aesthetics of the comedian's television show were engineered for the Primetime audience, this time around, the production design ventures into more of a global and urban space.


The art department has erected a set suited for the streaming audience which involves mostly young adults.


The set on its larger part takes inspiration from the physical space of an airport with elements like a duty-free shop for fashion and perfumes, an airport desk, a currency exchange corner, an airport lounge and set chandeliers which bear a striking resemblance to the ones at the Mumbai International Airport.

There are also faux airport gates, elevators, a gallery overlooking the runway and airport signages.

Interestingly, Kapil will also be seen in a special role in the upcoming film 'Crew', which is based on three air hostesses played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon

Since the show is coming on Netflix, the shades of red can be seen in prominence including the lighting and colours used for the set material.

The show which reunites Kapil and Sunil Grover, also stars Krishna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh.

'The Great Indian Kapil Show' will soon drop on Netflix.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kapil sharma sunil grover Entertainment News netflix Entertainment Top Stories
