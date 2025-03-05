Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Plot of Kartik Aaryans next with Anurag Basu is similar to Mohit Suris film with Ahaan Pandey

Plot of Kartik Aaryan's next with Anurag Basu is similar to Mohit Suri's film with Ahaan Pandey

Updated on: 06 March,2025 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

Sources say the plot of Anurag Basu’s film with Kartik Aaryan, which traces a musician’s journey of heartbreak and stardom, is similar to director Mohit Suri’s next

Plot of Kartik Aaryan's next with Anurag Basu is similar to Mohit Suri's film with Ahaan Pandey

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the yet-untitled film’s first look. Pics/Instagram

There has been heightened interest in Kartik Aaryan and director Anurag Basu’s yet-untitled film ever since it was announced—from speculation around its title, to the guessing game about the leading lady. Just as the Aaryan and Sreeleela-led romantic musical went on floors in Film City last week, we heard something interesting about it. Industry insiders have told us that the film’s plot is similar to director Mohit Suri’s next with debutant Ahaan Pandey. Each movie traces the journey of an aspiring musician, who eventually achieves stardom.


Anurag Basu
Anurag Basu


Last week, we reported that Suri’s project, backed by Yash Raj Films, is nearing the finish line (End it with a banger, March 1). A source reveals, “Mohit’s film will be wrapped up by the first week of April whereas Anurag’s romantic musical rolled only a week ago. It has been announced as a Diwali offering. Although producer Aditya Chopra has yet to announce his film’s release, it will certainly hit the screens before the festival.” 


That would be a disadvantage for Basu, given the rumoured similarities between the two stories. The source adds, “The commonality has surprised people in the film industry. In Anurag’s movie, Kartik plays a musician, who encounters heartbreak on his journey to becoming a famous rockstar. Mohit and Ahaan’s movie too deals with the same themes.”

(From left) Ahaan Pandey leads Mohit Suri’s next
(From left) Ahaan Pandey leads Mohit Suri’s next

Interestingly, Basu and Suri are products of the Bhatts’ school of filmmaking, having made their debuts with Saaya (2003) and Zeher (2005) respectively. Another source says, “Both movies may have a musician’s love story, but that theme can be explored in so many different ways. The two directors have been in touch over the years and must have consulted each other so that their stories do not overlap.”

