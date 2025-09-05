Malaika Arora sold an apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs. 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents. It is located in Runwal Elegante in the Lokhandwala complex

Malaika Arora is best known for her dance moves in the Dil Se song Chaiyya Chaiyya . She is also a fitness enthusiast and is often known to share videos of her workouts. The actress is now in the news as she has made a big real estate move, selling her luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Andheri West for Rs 5.30 crore.

Malaika Arora sells Andheri apartment

The diva has sold her luxury residential apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West for Rs. 5.30 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by online real estate marketplace squareyards.com. The transaction was registered in August 2025.

According to IGR documents reviewed by Square Yards, the property is located in Runwal Elegante in Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri West. The apartment was sold by Malaika Arora has carpet area of 1,369 sq.ft. (127.18 sq.m.) and built-up area of 152.68 sq.m. (1,643 sq.ft.). The transaction also includes one car parking space. The deal incurred stamp duty of Rs. 31.08 lakh and registration charges of 30,000. She had purchased it for Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2018, gaining about Rs. 2.04 crore in value — an appreciation of 62%. With luxury high-rises, premium societies, and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a total of 22 transactions amounting to a gross transaction value of Rs. 109 crore were registered with IGR in Runwal Elegante, between September 2024 to August 2025. Currently, the average registered transaction property price in the project stands at Rs. 33,150 per sq. ft.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is an Indian actress, dancer, and television personality who has been active in the entertainment industry since the 1990s. She gained popularity for her dance performances in Hindi cinema and has been a prominent figure in music videos and reality television shows. Arora has also worked as a model and judge on several popular talent-based programs. Widely recognized for her contributions to fashion and fitness, she has established herself as a lifestyle icon. The actor is also a proud owner of plush Mumbai restaurant Scarlett House with her son Arhaan Khan.