Big Boss 18 contestant Shilpa Shirodkar makes a revelation about Farah Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Her revelation made co-contestant Karan Veer Mehra laugh out loud

Malaika and Shah Rukh in Chaiyya Chaiyya

Listen to this article Did you know? Before Malaika Arora, THIS actress was approached for Chaiyya Chaiyya x 00:00

Shilpa Shirodkar, who is currently a part of Big Boss Season 18 is known for acting in films like Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, and Bewafa Sanam. In this week's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa Shirodkar made a revelation involving Farah Khan. Remember the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya performed by Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan on a moving train? What if we told you that someone else was originally approached for this, and it wasn’t Malaika? Surprised? Well, it was Shilpa Shetty who was approached by Farah Khan to do Chaiyya Chaiyya, but she was later rejected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shilpa Shirodkar makes a shocking revelation

Shilpa is the most experienced contestant on the show currently, and she often shares anecdotes from her 35-year-long career. She is actress Namrata Shirodkar’s sister and popular Telugu actor Mahesh Babu’s sister-in-law. In the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shilpa revealed that she was approached by Farah Khan to dance in the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya for Mani Ratnam’s directorial Dil Se. Shilpa further revealed that after being asked to dance, about 7-10 days later, Farah told her that she had been rejected for the song.

Karan Veer Mehra can't control his laughter after Shilpa Shirodkar's shocking revelation

Picking on this, Bigg Boss contestant Karan Veer Mehra asked her if it was because of her weight. Shirodkar replied that Farah reasoned with her by saying, "You are fat for the song." Karan burst into laughter after hearing this and asked her, "Tu chadhti to train ruk jaati kya?" (Would the train have stopped if you had climbed on it?). Shilpa calmly replied that this answer could only be given by either Mani Ratnam or Farah Khan.

Farah Khan also scolded contestant Rajat Dalal for picking physical fights with other contestants. The choreographer said that Rajat should focus on his own game instead of trying to protect the female contestants. Bigg Boss has not assigned him any duty to protect others. It would be better for him to play his game with focus.

The Chaiyya Chaiyya song is remembered for its stellar performances by Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora. The song is part of the 1998 film Dil Se, starring Shah Rukh and Manisha Koirala.