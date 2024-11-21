Breaking News
Bigg Boss 18: Kashish Kapoor tortures Avinash by putting THIS on his body; Karan Veer schools Rajat Dalal

Bigg Boss is pulling out all the stops this season with forced fights, wildcards, and a torture task. Did it spice up the episode? Read on!

In pic: Avinash Mishra

This year, Bigg Boss seems to be trying too hard to maintain its TRPs and keep the audience hooked to their TVs. However, it looks like the effort is falling short, resulting in forced fights, multiple wildcards, and an early torture task. It seems that after trying everything, Bigg Boss played his trump card in today's episode. The episode featured Karan Veer Mehra at his best, leaving girls swooning as he did push-ups with Aditi Mistry sitting on his back. The episode took a serious turn when the men were thrown into jail to be tortured by the ladies. But did the torture task spice up the episode? Read on to know more.  


Karan Veer Mehra turned up the heat  


The fitness fever hit high when Aditi playfully challenged Karan Veer to do push-ups while she was sitting on his back. With his charm and determination, Karan Veer took on the task, leaving everyone in awe of his strength and flair. Kashish, clearly impressed by his physique, upped the ante by asking Karan Veer to repeat the feat with her—a challenge he simply couldn’t refuse!  


The fight for Vivian without Vivian  

The new wildcard Yamini Malhotra seems to be trying too hard to get into Vivian Dsena's good books. After Rajat Dalal's attempt to form a group with Dsena, he didn’t assign him many duties, leaving Karan Veer, Digvijay Rathee, and others with several questions. When asked why Vivian doesn’t have many duties, Rajat jumped in to defend him, leading to the actor walking out of the conversation, and leaving the audience ROFL.  

The Time God challenge  

The Time God task turned the tables, pushing the men to their physical and emotional limits. Shackled in jail, the men endured relentless torment at the hands of the women. Kashish took things too far when she applied red chilli powder to Avinash Mishra’s body, causing an unexpected uproar. The intensity peaked when some of the chilli accidentally got into Avinash’s eyes, prompting Eisha and Alice to rescue him, splashing him with water to ease the pain. The emotional ride was undeniable as Avinash and Karan Veer gritted their teeth through a brutal waxing session that had everyone cringing.  

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, Chahat tried to manipulate Vivian with a high-stakes threat—she would toss his beloved coffee into the pool! The mere mention of losing his treasured caffeine had Vivian fuming. Despite her taunts, he held his ground, fiercely defending the ration. Later, Vivian replaced his position with Alice Kaushik, who gave Eisha Singh a chance.  

What kept the audience excited was the preview of the upcoming episode, showing Rajat Dalal and Karan Veer entering into a war of words.  

Stay tuned to midday.com for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

