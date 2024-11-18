Tina Dutta revealed to Mid-day.com how 'Bigg Boss 16' impacted her mental and physical health, while her mother, Madhumita Dutta, expressed regret over convincing her to join the show

In Pic: Tina Dutta

Listen to this article Exclusive! Tina Datta reacts to doing Bigg Boss; actress' mother says, 'We shouldn't have sent her' – watch x 00:00

Tina Dutta had her own share of ups and downs during her time in 'Bigg Boss 16'. The actress made several headlines for her growing friendship with Shalin Bhanot, which ended on the show itself. Now, almost two years after facing everything, Tina Dutta, in an interview with us at Mid-day.com, opened up about how the show takes a toll on your mental health, both physically and emotionally. Moreover, her mother, Madhumita Dutta, expressed regret about sending her daughter to the controversial reality show.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mid-day (@middayindia)

Tina Dutta’s mom regrets sending her to Bigg Boss 16

Tina Dutta's mother shared with us that her daughter never wanted to enter 'Bigg Boss', but it was her family who convinced her to take up the challenge. Now, after Tina has survived and been through a hard time, her mother regrets the decision of convincing her to do the show. In conversation with us, her mom shared in Hindi, "Actually, she (Tina) never wanted to go to Bigg Boss. For many years, they called her, and I even had meetings with them, but she always said she would never go to Bigg Boss. However, this time, because of conversations between me and my husband, we convinced her to go. But later, we realized that we shouldn't have sent her."

Tina Dutta on doing Bigg Boss

Adding to her mother's thoughts, Tina shared that the Salman Khan-hosted show is honestly quite difficult. The 'Uttaran' star while talking about Bigg Boss added, "Your personal life, your mental status, your health—everything goes for a toss mentally, emotionally, and physically."

Tina Dutta gets nostalgic

In the same interview with us, Tina got nostalgic and talked about her early days and managing her studies with her work. That was when her mom shared that Tina didn’t want to act as a kid and used to cry about it. Tina revealed that as a child, she had to work really hard and didn’t like it at the time.

More about Tina Dutta’s journey

Tina Dutta made her acting debut as a child artist in 'Sister Nivedita' and gained recognition with 'Parineeta'. However, her breakthrough came with 'Uttaran' (2009–2015), where she played Ichha and Meethi, earning immense popularity. The show catapulted her to fame, establishing her as a household name in Indian television.

Stay tuned to Mid-Day for more such insightful interviews. Watch this entire conversation with Tina Dutta by clicking on the lead image