Shoaib Ibrahim, who was rumoured to be joining Bigg Boss 18, has now reacted to why he didn't go on the controversial reality show. Shoaib Ibrahim’s wife, Dipika Kakar, participated in Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018, but the actor thinks that Bigg Boss is no longer a personality-driven show; it has become more content-driven.

'I’m not convinced yet to join'

The actor recently hosted a Q&A on his Instagram, and that is when one of his fans questioned him about his decision not to join the controversial reality show, to which the actor reacted, saying, “Ho sakta hai ke main galat hoon, par mujhe personally aisa lagta hai ke Bigg Boss jo hai wo ab personality ka show nahi raha hai, wo ab content ka show bann gaya hai. (I’m not convinced yet to join. Maybe, I might be wrong, but personally, I feel Bigg Boss is no longer a personality show; it has become more content-driven)".

'Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha'

He continued, saying, “Pehle personality ka show hua karta tha. Ab wo aisa hai jitna aap content doge utna jyda aap dikhoge, ya aapko dikhaya jayega ya aap aage tak jaoge, toh is wajah se. Par phir bhi, jaisa ke maine Kaha ke is bar main apne aapko convince nai kar paaya. But agar aage kar liya toh dekhenge. Abhi toh aisa lagta hai ke ya toh kisi ko bahut zyada favour kar rahe hote hai ya bahut zayda humiliate kar rahe hote hai. Aisa lagta hai ke yaar personality nahi dikh rahi, content jyda hogaya hai. (Earlier, it used to be a show focused on personality. Now, the more content you provide, the more visibility you get, and that’s how one progresses in the game. As I’ve mentioned before, I’m not convinced yet to join. Maybe someday, if I feel differently, I might consider it, but for now, this is my reason. It feels like some contestants are heavily favoured or humiliated. There’s always something going on, but it no longer showcases personalities. It’s more content-based. Maybe I’m wrong)”.

About Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika and Shoaib met on the sets of ‘Sasural Simar Ka’. According to what they have shared, the couple fell in love and realized it after Shoaib’s exit from the show. The couple tied the knot on February 22, 2018, in Maudaha, Shoaib’s hometown. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim welcomed their baby boy on June 21.