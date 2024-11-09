'Bigg Boss 18' : Evicted contestant Arfeen Khan discusses how he felt about the argument with Salman Khan and said he was distressed due to something

In Pic: Salman Khan & Arfeen Khan

'Salman Khan se debate kiya toh kya': Bigg Boss 18 evicted contestant Arfeen Khan opens up on clash with bhaijaan

Not everyone has the guts to fight and argue with Salman Khan, but during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of 'Bigg Boss 18', Arfeen Khan and his wife, Sara Arfeen, were seen indulging in a war of words when the actor questioned former's profession of being mind coach. Now, in a conversation with us at mid-day.com, recently evicted 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant Arfeen Khan discusses how he felt about the argument and shares that Salman was distressed due to something significant happening in his personal life.

While talking about Salman mocking his profession, Arfeen said in Hindi, "I felt bad, but later I was okay because I realized that Salman doesn’t actually know what I do. I know my work can’t be explained in 10 minutes. Then I decided that now I will not just listen, but I will respond to him."

Arfeen Khan- ‘Salman Khan se debate Kiya toh kya’

Further, while discussing his debate with Salman, he said, “Salman Khan se debate kiya toh kya? He is a grown-up man; I am a grown-up man. We can have a debate."

The reason behind Salman Khan’s outburst

Talking about why Salman might have been heated, Arfeen shared, “I think that day Salman Khan was a little upset about certain things happening outside in the world, and I think us hi din usne mere saath bhi baat ki.” Though Arfeen didn’t take any names, it seemed he was hinting at the multiple issues Salman Khan is facing in his personal life.

When Salman Khan got emotional during Weekend Ka Vaar

Earlier, Salman had an emotional moment during the 'Bigg Boss 18' Weekend Ka Vaar. It was his first Weekend Ka Vaar after losing his close friend, Baba Siddique, and receiving threats. Salman Khan himself said, “What all I am going through in life, and I have to come here and handle this.” This clearly showed that he was tense about recent events. Speaking with Shilpa Shirodkar, he expressed that he didn’t even want to come. He shared, “Aaj mujhe yahan (set) pe aana hi nahi tha, lekin ek aadmi ko kuch karna padta hai, toh karna padta hai.”

All about 'Bigg Boss 18'

After Arfeen Khan’s elimination from the house, Chahat Pandey, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun, Nyrra M Banerji, Chum Darang, Karanveer Mehra, Rajat Dalal, Eisha Singh, Vivian Dsena, Alice Kaushik, Digvijay Rathee, Kashish Kapoor, and Sara Arfeen are the remaining contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted 'Bigg Boss 18'.