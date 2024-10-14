After refusing Bigg Boss for eight years, Vivian Dsena joins reality show to get out of his comfort zone

Vivian Dsena

Bigg Boss 18 contestant Vivian Dsena: 'Winning is a bonus, not the focus'

Although he began his career in 2008, it was his aloof and intense character in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani (2010) that turned him into television’s heartthrob. After that, regardless of the role Vivian Dsena took, fans would ardently watch everything he did. His characters in shows such as Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon (2013) and Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (2016) only boosted his popularity. Despite being part of dance and action reality shows, the actor consistently avoided offers for Bigg Boss over the years. However, this year, Dsena finally agreed to join the 18th season.

“It was not an easy decision to make. I’ve been hesitant for more than eight years, even though I’ve been offered the show multiple times. I’ve always stayed in my comfort zone, whether it’s fictional or non-fictional work. But, this time, I felt it was important to push myself,” said the actor. He added that his family and wife, Nouran Aly, encouraged him to step out of his comfort zone and take on something challenging.

Dsena is clear that Bigg Boss “is not my cup of tea,” but he recognised it was an important move. While many contestants prepare and strategise, he claims not to have watched a single episode before entering the show. “It’s a mixed feeling. I’ve never done anything like this before, so there’s excitement. I’m entering the house with no preconceived notions, ready to experience everything as it comes. I’ve never watched a single episode of the show, so let’s see how I handle being thrown into the game unprepared. I will be spontaneous and real. I don’t have a fixed strategy. I’m someone who reacts to situations as they come. Bigg Boss is unpredictable, so having a rigid strategy doesn’t work for me. I will be myself. I know it is nice to be important, but more important to be nice,” he said.

For most, the show serves as a way to gain popularity, air personal issues, or attract attention to find more work. However, for the Madhubala actor, it is an opportunity to try something new. “Winning is great, but my goal is to [have an] experience. I want to see how much I can grow as a person and how I handle being in such a confined and challenging environment. If I win, that’s a bonus, but it’s not the only focus. My fans, who have contributed to my career by being loyal and giving me unconditional love, will get to see the real me,” Dsena said. He also confessed that while he is away, the only things he will miss are his wife, daughter, and the food.