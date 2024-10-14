Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Mumbai Police increases comedian Munawar Faruquis security after threat perception

Mumbai Police increases comedian Munawar Faruqui's security after 'threat perception'

Updated on: 14 October,2024 08:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had received specific inputs about a plan to attack Munawar at an event in the national capital following which he was flow to Mumbai and his security was enhanced thereafter

Mumbai Police increases comedian Munawar Faruqui's security after 'threat perception'

Munawar Faruqui. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai Police increases comedian Munawar Faruqui's security after 'threat perception'
x
00:00

Mumbai Police have increased comedian Munawar Faruqui's security after a 'threat perception' to the Bigg Boss 17 winner, sources said on Monday.


“We have provided him protection,” a senior officer of the Mumbai Police stated.


The police have provided protection to comedian Munawar Faruqui after receiving life threats against him.


While various reports claimed that the threats were from the Bishnoi gang, the Mumbai Police have not confirmed this, however sources said that the development comes weeks after the Delhi incident.

According to sources, in September this year, Munawar was scheduled to attend an event in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received specific inputs about a plan to attack him at an event. Munawar was informed, and he was not allowed to attend. He was sent back to Mumbai under protection, and the Mumbai Police were alerted, leading to an increase in his security.

Sources said that in connection with the murder of a businessman Nadir Shah in Delhi, an arrested shooter had revealed to the Delhi Police that they were asked to conduct reconnaissance at a hotel where Munawar Faruqui was supposed to stay while coming to play a match with Elvish Yadav in September. Following the information, the police ensured Munawar’s safe return to Mumbai and his security was enhanced thereafter.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Munawar Faruqui mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK