The Delhi Police’s Special Cell had received specific inputs about a plan to attack Munawar at an event in the national capital following which he was flow to Mumbai and his security was enhanced thereafter

Munawar Faruqui. File Pic

Mumbai Police have increased comedian Munawar Faruqui's security after a 'threat perception' to the Bigg Boss 17 winner, sources said on Monday.

“We have provided him protection,” a senior officer of the Mumbai Police stated.

The police have provided protection to comedian Munawar Faruqui after receiving life threats against him.

While various reports claimed that the threats were from the Bishnoi gang, the Mumbai Police have not confirmed this, however sources said that the development comes weeks after the Delhi incident.

According to sources, in September this year, Munawar was scheduled to attend an event in Delhi. However, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell received specific inputs about a plan to attack him at an event. Munawar was informed, and he was not allowed to attend. He was sent back to Mumbai under protection, and the Mumbai Police were alerted, leading to an increase in his security.

Sources said that in connection with the murder of a businessman Nadir Shah in Delhi, an arrested shooter had revealed to the Delhi Police that they were asked to conduct reconnaissance at a hotel where Munawar Faruqui was supposed to stay while coming to play a match with Elvish Yadav in September. Following the information, the police ensured Munawar’s safe return to Mumbai and his security was enhanced thereafter.