Malaika Arora in a recent interview shared some interesting details about her college life and working in the film industry while studying

Malaika Arora with Kamiya Jani at her newly opened restaurant Scarlett House (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Malaika Arora reveals the reason behind her mother being called to college x 00:00

Malaika Arora keeps making headlines and is often the talk of the tinsel town. She recently made waves at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert after she joined him on stage and danced to the song With You. Now, in a recent interview, Malaika Arora revealed details from her college life. Malaika recalled her college days and the time she spent at Mumbai's Jai Hind College. The actress revealed that she completed her two years of study at the institution but could not graduate as she had already started working.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora recalls the time when her mother was called to college

Malaika Arora hosted Kamiya at her newly opened restaurant Scarlett House in Bandra's Pali village and went down memory lane. She recalled her college days and revealed details about her journey into the industry. Malaika further revealed that her mother Joy Polycarp was called to the college because the 'Chaiyya Chaiyaa' dancer had less attendance because at that time she had already started doing advertisements and a few shows.

Malaika recalled having a conversation with her mother where she expressed her desire to just continue working. Her mother had asked if she was sure about it, to which the actress had confidently replied, "Yes, I want to be Independent". Kamiya further questions the actress about the primary reason and her motivation to continue working, money, fame, or something else. The model and dancer's answer was independence. Malaika says, "I think I needed to be independent. I needed to do something which gave me some sort of value."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamiya Jani (@kamiya_jani)

Recently, Malaika Arora opened a restaurant Scarlett House in Pali village of Mumbai. She co-owns the restaurant with her son Arhaan Khan. Malaika was in an interaction with Kamiya Jani recently as the actress hosted her at her new restaurant.

Malaika Arora supported her family by earning money from an early age

Malika also had an interesting perspective on financial independence and earning money. Arora said, "Now where money is concerned, I think money is a by-product of any work that you do. I did not need to run my home, but I also felt, it was a good way to help my mom, because single mom, single parent. I think it was nice to contribute to that situation as well." She further adds that her mother never expected her to earn money but Malaika felt that it was her duty as an older daughter, which she has to fulfill.

Malaika Arora started as a Video Jockey for MTV. She worked as a host for shows like Club MTV. Malaika then entered the modelling world, appearing in many advertisements, as well as album songs like Bally Sagoo's "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" opposite Jas Arora.