Malaika Arora, Rahul Vijay Pic/Instagram

Bollywood beauty and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora, who was in a very public relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor parted ways a couple of months ago. While Arjun declared his relationship status during Singham Again promotions by saying “Abhi main single hoon,”, it seems like Malaika has found love again. So who’s the lucky guy? Meet Rahul Vijay.

Is Malaika Arora dating Rahul Vijay?

Malaika Arora recently made waves at AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert after she joined him on stage and danced to the song With You. Rahul Vijay, a fashion stylist and former fashion editor of GQ India, Harper's Bazaar India, and Elle shared pictures of Malaika from the concert. The two can be seen sharing a cozy frame. Rahul also posted a picture of the dancing diva and wrote, “Wait, was it a Malaika concert.”

Interestingly, Rahul has also styled Arjun Kapoor on several occasions. His roster of clients and collaborators includes Ahan Shetty, Athiya Shetty, and Vedang Raina, among others.

Malaika Arora’s relationships

Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays.

After news about Malaika and Arjun’s breakup surfaced in the media, a source informed Pinkvilla, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways.”

Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz, on the other hand, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023.

Malaika Arora’s work front

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, and ‘India's Got Talent’.