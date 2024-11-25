Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Malaika Arora sets the record straight with her relationship status after Arjun Kapoor declares he is single x 00:00

Nearly a month after Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor declared that he was single, dancing diva and fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora has also set the record straight about her relationship status. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. The duo, however, had never opened up much about their relationship but kept posting romantic pictures from their vacations as well as wishing each other on birthdays. Earlier this year, it was reported that the two had parted ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malaika Arora announces her relationship status

Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a template with three options - in a relationship, single, and hehehe. She ticked off the last one. Malaika was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan. They have been co-parenting their son Arhaan since their divorce in 2017. Arbaaz, on the other hand, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in 2023.

For those unversed, Malaika’s post comes a month after Arjun attended the Diwali bash hosted by politician Raj Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Mumbai with the team of ‘Singham Again’. As the crowd gathered outside and chanted Malaika’s name, Arjun replied that he was single.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s work front

On the work front, Malaika is best known for her dance numbers 'Gur Naal Ishq Mitha', 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', 'Rangilo Maro Dholna', and 'Munni Badnaam Hui' among others. She is currently one of the biggest advocates of yoga in B-town. Malaika has also appeared on several reality TV shows as a judge including ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, and ‘India's Got Talent’.

Coming to Arjun, the actor is basking in the success of ‘Singham Again’. His role as Danger Lanka was widely appreciated. Before Singham Again, Arjun experienced a professional lull, with films like 'Lady Killer' and 'Bhoot Police' failing to resonate with audiences.

‘Singham Again’ is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Ravi Kishan. Notably, 'Singham Again' also sees Bollywood superstar Salman Khan making a brief yet significant cameo, marking his entry into Rohit Shetty's cop universe. It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise. The movie has been given a spin on Ramayana.