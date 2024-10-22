Reportedly, Prabhas has a net worth of approximately Rs 240 crore. He leads a lavish lifestyle and indulges in the purchase of luxurious items

The success of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali' changed Prabhas's career trajectory. He was soon recognised by people outside of southern states. His films that followed the release of 'Baahubali' saw massive anticipation. With this demand of the actor, he also eventually became one of the highest-paid stars of Indian cinema. Since 'Baahubali', he has been part of big-budget films like 'Kalki 2898 AD', 'Salaar', 'Radhe Shyam', Saaho and others.

Reportedly, Prabhas has a net worth of approximately Rs 240 crore. He leads a lavish lifestyle and indulges in the purchase of luxurious items. we take a look at the ultra-luxurious things owned by Prabhas on his

A palatial home in Hyderabad

Prabhas, like many other Telugu actors, lives in the plush area of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. He lives in a sprawling bungalow which is reportedly worth Rs 60 crore, as stated by Housing.com. The bungalow has a manicured garden, well-equipped gym, a swimming pool and other luxurious facilities. Reportedly, the actor also owns a villa in Italy which he rents out to locals and tourists. He reportedly earns Rs 40 lakh per month from the rent he collects from the villa.

Private jet

According to a report in News18, Prabhas also owns a private jet which he uses for his personal and professional travels. He is not the only actor who owns a private jet but his fellow contemporaries like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu and Nayanthara own private jets.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The actor owns an impressive set of cars but his most prized possession is the Rolls Royce Phantom which he bought in 2015. The price range of this super luxurious car is anywhere between Rs 8-10 cr in India. The manufacturers also offer a wide range of customisation options.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster

He also owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster in his garage. He bought the car in 2021 at a price of Rs 6 crore. This Italian beast is equipped with a 6.5-liter V-12 engine, capable of propelling the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just three seconds, and from 0 to 200 km/h in nine seconds.

Land Rover Range Rover

Several celebrities own this luxury sedan. This is priced at Rs 2.3 crore and is among the luxury cars standing tall in his garage. He also owns a BMW X3 (worth Rs 68 lakh) and a Jaguar XJR (worth Rs 2.08 crore).