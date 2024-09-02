The pictures featured Priyanka Chopra in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma, which included a plunging neckline and pink floral bits at the bottom

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra Jonas captivates in a sultry black midi dress that costs a whopping Rs 5.3 lakh! x 00:00

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas captivated her fans and followers on Instagram as she served another sultry look in romantic pictures shared by her husband Nick Jonas. The former Miss World and her singer beau never leave a chance to express their love for each other publicly. The ‘Burnin' Up’ singer took to the photo-sharing app and shared mushy frames with his wifey from one of the weddings they recently attended.

Priyanka Chopra’s outfit costs Rs 5.3 lakh

The pictures featured Priyanka in a stunning black embellished dress by David Koma. The actress stood out in the outfit which included a plunging neckline and pink floral bits at the bottom. According to reports, the dress costs a whopping Rs 5.3 lakh. On the other hand, Nick looked dapper in a pink suit. In one of the images, Nick can be seen holding Priyanka close and looking adorably at her.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ relationship

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will be seen in the second of her spy-thriller streaming show ‘Citadel’. She will also be seen in ‘The Bluff’. Directed by Frank E Flowers, it is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.

The project might also star Karl Urban, who is known for the streaming series ‘The Boys’, as he is in talks for the project. Flowers, who also co-wrote ‘The Bluff’, has also written ‘Bob Marley: One Love’. As per Deadline, the film will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Up next, she has the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid.