In Pic: Priyanka Chopra posing with paps. (Pic/Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka Chopra was in India to attend multiple events. The actress, who was recently seen at her brother Siddharth Chopra's engagement and hastakshar ceremony, attended a promotional event in the city on Monday, 26th August. The actress was present at a promotional event of her Marathi film 'Paani', where she posed with the paparazzi. Priyanka reunited with her loved ones during her visit to India. The actress turned heads in a stunning kurta set by Sabyasachi. She was accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, at the event.

Priyanka poses with paparazzi

Keeping up with her Desi Girl vibes, the actress posed with her favourite paparazzi at the event. A video of Priyanka Chopra posing with paparazzi has made its way to Instagram. In the video, she was seen sitting in the middle of the cameramen's group as all of them smiled for some pictures.

As soon as this video went viral, fans started reacting to it. One fan wrote, "Wow, Hollywood mai jane ke baad bhi 0 ego hai." "Goddess Beauty, Inimitable Beauty Queen," commented another. Others dropped heart emojis.

Priyanka Chopra in Sabyasachi suit

For the event, Chopra dazzled in a Sabyasachi suit from his 2023 fall collection. The actress wore a straight-fit kurta with strappy sleeves. Priyanka Chopra stunned in the Sabyasachi suit, which had floral designs all over it. The outfit featured vibrant hues of pinks, reds, greens, and whites.

Priyanka attends brother's engagement

Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement of her brother Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya. For the official engagement party, Priyanka opted for a deep orange suit. The actress' cousin Mannara Chopra was also present for the festivities. However, Parineeti Chopra was missing from the celebration, as she has been living in the UK for a long time now.

Priyanka jets off from India

After completing all her personal and professional commitments, Priyanka dropped a story of her jetting back to her home. The actress lives in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Up next, she will be seen in the OTT offering ‘Heads of State’ opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. It is an upcoming action comedy that also stars Jack Quaid. On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.