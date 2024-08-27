Priyanka Chopra was drowning in luxury at her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivity as she donned a look worth over Rs 8 crore. Read on to find the most expensive item she wore

Priyanka Chopra Jonas spared no expense for her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivity in the city. The actress who recently flew down to Mumbai attended her brother's hastakshar and ring ceremony with Neelam Upadhyaya for one of their wedding festivity. Priyanka channeled her inner desi girl in a magenta-coloured saree. But did you know that the complete look for the evening was over Rs 8 crore. Here's the breakdown of the look:

For the night, Priyanka had heads turning in a custom Manish Malhotra saree. The saree, a berry-hued custom made one had intricate crystal flowers on them. She paired the saree with a stunning strapped blouse.

Complementing her outfit, she wore a layered pearl choker necklace and matching pearl earrings. She kept her hair in a neat bun style.

According to The Closet Diaries Instagram page, the total cost of her complete look is above Rs 8 crore. The desi girl also carried a Serpenti day-to-night shoulder bag worth Rs 5,50,000.

The vintage pearl layered necklace that the actress wore by Bulgari cost Rs 8,00,00,000. The Serpenti Viper bracelet by Bulgari is worth Rs 30,79,000. The Iris block heels worn by the star are worth Rs 8999.

Priyanka attends brother's engagement

Priyanka Chopra attended the engagement of her brother Siddharth and Neelam Upadhyaya. For the official engagement party, Priyanka opted for a deep orange suit. The actress' cousin Mannara Chopra was also present for the festivities. However, Parineeti Chopra was missing from the celebration, as she has been living in the UK for a long time now.

Priyanka at Paani trailer launch:

During her visit to the city, the actress also attended a promotional event for her Marathi film 'Paani', where she posed with the paparazzi. Priyanka reunited with her loved ones during her visit to India. The actress turned heads in a stunning kurta set by Sabyasachi. She was accompanied by her mother, Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth, at the event. For the event, Chopra dazzled in a Sabyasachi suit from his 2023 fall collection. The actress wore a straight-fit kurta with strappy sleeves. Priyanka Chopra stunned in the Sabyasachi suit, which had floral designs all over it. The outfit featured vibrant hues of pinks, reds, greens, and whites.