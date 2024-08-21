Breaking News
Updated on: 21 August,2024 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actor didn’t post any details about it on his official social media accounts. However, Land Rover Mumbai did share some photos and videos on Instagram

Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda, known for always catching the spotlight both on and off screen, turned 48 on August 20, 2024. To mark the occasion, he treated himself to a stylish new Range Rover Autobiography from JLR’s popular lineup.


Randeep Hooda buys himself a Range Rover



The actor didn’t post any details about it on his official social media accounts. However, Land Rover Mumbai did share some photos and videos on Instagram of the car being delivered to his home.


The Land Rover account posted the actor's good news and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Randeep Hooda! @randeephooda We’re thrilled to be a part of your journey with your new Range Rover. We’re proud to see someone with your talent and drive behind the wheel of such an iconic car. Your powerful performances and unmatched versatility continue to inspire us, just like your new ride. Wishing you many luxurious miles and thrilling adventures ahead! Welcome to the Land Rover Family!"

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Navnit Motors Land Rover Mumbai (@landrover_mumbai)

About Randeep Hooda's birthday

Lin Laishram took to her Instagram feed to share a warm birthday wish for her husband and actor Randeep Hooda. This is Randeep's first birthday after his wedding with Lin. The actress shared a reel on Instagram that captures her beautiful moments with Randeep . The video also gives of Randeep's animal lover and wild life loving side. 

Sharing the video, Lin wrote, "Happy Birthday to my wild lifer, animal lover, nature lover, and the most talented actor in the industry! 🎉 Your passion, kindness, and love for life inspire me every day. Here’s to celebrating the incredible person you are and the beautiful journey we’re on together. Love you beyond words!"

She added the song 'Feels Like I am Falling In Love' by Coldplay to the video. 

In a recent interview, Randeep revealed that he and Lin had known each other for a long time and started living together during the lockdown which brought them together. He recalled their first meeting during a play and shared, "She was there. She came in as - a lot of people used to come in and help us out and enthusiastic students and stuff like that. So, she's also an actor. She has featured in many films and I think she's a damn good actor. There are fewer roles for her because of the way she looks and nothing else. So that's where we first met, and it was not that spark and love at first sight. Ours is a deeper relationship than that."

randeep hooda bollywood Celebrity Life Entertainment News Entertainment News Update Entertainment Buzz

