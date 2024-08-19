It turned out to be a special Raksha Bandhan for actor Randeep Hooda as he received a rakhi from Sarabjit Singh's daughter on behalf of her aunt. Read on to find out why it is special

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Randeep Hooda received a special rakhi. He got a rakhi delivered from Sarabjit Singh's daughter on behalf of her aunt, Dalbir. Randeep shares a close bond with Sarabjit's family ever since he played the role of the farmer who mistakenly crosses the border and lands in Pakistan. Randeep had started interacting with the family to better understand his character and his situation. In the process, he shared a deeper bond with the family and Sarabijit's sister Dalbir even started considering him as her brother.

Today, on Raksha Bandhan, Randeep received a rakhi on post from Sarabjit's daughter on behalf of her aunt, Dalbir. Sharing an old picture of himself with Dalbir, Randeep wrote, "Very sweet of Swapandeep (Sarabjit’s daughter) to send me a Rakhi on behalf of her Bua and my sister, Dalbir ji, whose love and blessings are always with me from the heavens above".

He also shared pictures of the rakhi he received.

Talking about the film, Randeep Hooda starred in the film titled Sarabjit in 2016. Biopic of Sarabjit Singh, a farmer residing at Bhikiwind, Punjab, near the Indo-Pak border, crossed the border after having a couple of drinks. However, he was mistaken to be an Indian spy and was sentenced with capital punishment. He was sentenced to death by the Pakistan courts in 1991 and was in prison for 22 years. His sister Dalbir fought for his justice.

The film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who essayed the role of Dalbir who played a vital role in fighting for Sarabjit's justice. It was reported that Sarabjit's daughters were also keen on Randeep Hooda playing the title role. The actor had lost 18 kg in 28 days. Richa Chadda was selected for the role of Sarbjit's wife. This is her second film opposite Hooda. Darshan Kumar was cast as Pakistani lawyer who fights for Sarabjit in the film.[16] Ankur Bhatia was confirmed to play as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband in the film.

On the other hand, Randeep Hooda also celebrated Rakhi with his sister Anjali. He shared a series pictures with his sister giving a glimpse of their rakhi celebrations. One of the pictures also features Randeep's wife Lin Laishram posing with Anjali.

