Ranveer Singh announced as first-ever 'Brand Superstar' for Skoda Auto India

Ranveer Singh with Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India

Soon after introducing its first-ever sub-4-metre SUV, the Kylaq, Skoda Auto India has achieved another milestone – announcing Bollywood star Ranveer Singh as its first-ever 'Brand Superstar'. The association is marked with signature, Skoda styled, people-driven campaigns, fueled by Ranveer Singh for Skoda Auto India's fans and customers.

Ranveer Singh, the first-ever brand superstar for Skoda Auto India, says, "I am thrilled to be Skoda Auto India's first-ever brand superstar. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of Skoda Auto in India. Skoda Auto has a diverse and exciting product portfolio that caters to both automotive enthusiasts and a wider customer base in India’s growing market. With a strong legacy and an iconic range of products, the brand continues to set high standards in the automotive industry.”

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, speaking on the association shares, "When the Kylaq was premiered, I promised that, 'Picture abhi baaki hai'. As we celebrate 25 years in India, we have committed to driving into a new era here, which goes beyond launching world-class products. It revolves around revamping every aspect of the business, including the way we engage with our customers and fans. Around the world, and more so in India, cars and movies generate emotions that are unparalleled, and bring people together. And so for the first time in our history in India, I am proud to announce Ranveer Singh as the first-ever 'Brand Superstar' for Skoda Auto India. Being a powerhouse of talent and energy, on and off-screen, Ranveer's persona strongly reflects our passion and ethos. This announcement comes at a time when we are celebrating 130 years of global excellence. There is a lot more this partnership is going to bring for our products, our network and our customers, as we look to strengthen our position as the most important market for Skoda outside Europe."

The first blockbuster by Skoda Auto India featuring the brand superstar premieres soon in which Ranveer Singh will star alongside the Kylaq. This is followed by a brand-centric film planned at the end of March, through which fans and customers will have an opportunity to meet Ranveer Singh and the management of Škoda Auto India later in the year.

When Superstar meets Superstar

The association between Skoda Auto India and Ranveer Singh is an organic and natural fit where his energy, vivacious presence and dynamic personality perfectly mirrors Skoda Auto India's fun-to-drive and entertaining cars. Yet, they are both safe, bankable and the best at their craft forming a perfect resonance. For Skoda Auto India, this partnership is another step towards getting closer to customers, with signature, Skoda styled, people-centric campaigns.

Driving Future Growth

The association between Skoda Auto India and Ranveer Singh is in line with the company's growth strategy planned for this dynamic automotive market. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Skoda Auto India demonstrated its evolving global and Indian portfolio of ICE and EV vehicles. The brand showcased cars like the Elroq and Enyaq EV, the Kodiaq luxury 4x4, the high performance Octavia vRS and the Superb luxury sedan from its global portfolio along with the MY 2025 Kushaq and the all-new Kylaq. Soon after, Skoda Auto India began deliveries of the Kylaq. And driving this New Era further is this latest partnership with Bollywood's powerhouse Ranveer Singh.