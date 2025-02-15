Breaking News
Former New India Cooperative Bank GM arrested by EOW
Firefighter injured after blaze breaks out at Freemasons' Hall
People of Maharashtra showed in polls which is real Shiv Sena: Shinde
India Tex Expo: Maharashtra govt signs Rs 380 crore MoUs
Palghar murder case: Man held from Karnataka after cops track e-commerce order
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Winners Valentine`s Day Winners
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar by February end last schedule to be shot in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar by February-end; last schedule to be shot in Mumbai

Updated on: 16 February,2025 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been putting in extensive prep for Dhurandhar to deliver some sharp scenes that will be shot over the next two weeks in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar by February-end; last schedule to be shot in Mumbai

Ranveer Singh

Listen to this article
Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar by February-end; last schedule to be shot in Mumbai
x
00:00

Watching Ranveer Singh on screen is a treat, but it has been a year, and it will be a while before he returns. The actor has been busy shooting for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Dhurandhar. The film, which began production in July last year, has now entered its final leg with the Mumbai schedule. Earlier this week, the team started filming in Andheri, where they set up a large-scale set for action sequences. They expect to complete the shoot by the end of February.


A source close to the production said, “The Mumbai schedule is primarily focused on some high-octane action sequences. The production design team has recreated the backdrop for these sequences in a controlled environment in Andheri. Ranveer has been putting in extensive prep to deliver some sharp scenes that will be shot over the next two weeks.”


Aditya Dhar, known for URI: The Surgical Strike (2019), is directing Dhurandhar. The Mumbai schedule includes “scenes between Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer.” The source added, “Other actors will join the schedule to finish their final days of work next week.”


The team expects Dhurandhar to enter post-production by March, keeping it on track for a late 2025 release.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranveer singh akshaye khanna bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK