Team Dhurandhar ramp up security after Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's looks get leaked

Updated on: 03 January,2025 06:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

In another instance of content breach, character looks of Dhurandhar actors Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna are leaked online; team ramps up security

Team Dhurandhar ramp up security after Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's looks get leaked

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna

There seems to be little respite for Indian filmmakers in the absence of laws that help them deal with unauthorised sharing of cinematic content. A day after mid-day reported that prints of Baby John had been pirated and made available on Telegram (Won’t Play The Piracy Game, January 2), comes news that the production team of Dhurandhar finds itself dealing with a breach.


Yesterday, images of leading men Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna were circulated online, compelling director Aditya Dhar and the team to ramp up security. An insider from the set described what unfolded after the pictures went viral, stating, “The images were everywhere within hours. We were halfway through filming a crucial action scene, and a whole video of them blazing guns has been leaked. These looks were supposed to be revealed in a grand campaign. We even shot in other cities to avoid [a leak]. It’s disheartening.”


Leaked images of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye KhannaLeaked images of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna


Following the incident, security protocols on the set have been intensified. The crew member added, “We’ve implemented a minimal-phone policy for everyone. There’s a team monitoring the perimeter of the set to stop unauthorised access. Delivery guys, caterers, and even our own assistants are being screened. Since we are shooting on the streets, the production has requested support from local authorities to cordon off the area.”

