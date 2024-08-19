In 'Chhaava' teaser, Vicky Kaushal can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Akshaye Khanna in 'Chhaava' teaser

The makers of 'Chhaava' officially unveiled its teaser after it was leaked on social media on the day of ‘Stree 2’ movie release. The fine-quality print, available for ethical viewing is a visual treat to any history fanatic. Actor Vicky Kaushal confirmed that his period drama, which will see him play the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to be released in theatres on December 6.

"Protector of Swarajya. Defender of Dharma. #Chhava - An epic of a courageous warrior. The Warrior Roars... on 6th December 2024," Vicky captioned his Instagram post alongside the teaser of the movie. Watch the video below.

In the 1.07-minute teaser, the National Award winner can be seen taking on hundreds of soldiers singlehandedly as the fierce and brave warrior, who was the son of Maratha empire founder Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Back in May, Vicky Kaushal's photos from the sets of the film were leaked leaving fans excited for the big release. Needless to say, Vicky had been growing his beard for months in prep for this character.

However, a closer look at the teaser shows seasoned actor Akshaye Khanna playing the ruthless Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. The actor, whose last film was ‘Drishyam 2’ makes for an impactful screen presence. Perhaps another menacing antagonist on the big screen for Indian cinema to note down.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Yesubai Bhonsale was missing in the clip. Speaking to ANI, Rashmika earlier said, "We had a blast shooting for ‘Chhaava’. We have been keeping ‘Chhava’ as a very hush-hush because we want to package it beautifully for all of you. But I had a blast working with Vicky and today I am walking with him, which made it more special. We have something very exciting for you. Look forward to it."

The upcoming film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films. A R Rahman has composed the music for the film, written by Rishi Virmani. Other actors in the film are Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, Neil Bhoopalam, and Santosh Juvekar.

