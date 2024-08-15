The much-anticipated teaser for Laxman Utekar’s period drama ‘Chhava’ starring Vicky Kaushal was unveiled at the paid previews of Stree 2, videos of which have been leaked on social media

Stills from Chhava teaser

Listen to this article Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhava’ teaser leaked online, netizens say ‘total goosebumps’ x 00:00

Fans of Vicky Kaushal were in for a surprise at the paid previews of Stree 2 held on Wednesday night. The much-anticipated teaser for Laxman Utekar’s period drama ‘Chhava’ was unveiled. However, given how fast social media is, a section of viewers leaked clips of the same from cinema halls on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser offers a glimpse into the intense war sequences as Vicky takes on the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. One user wrote, “Chhava gonna go berserk in Maharashtra.”

“Ohh bhaisaab.. ye movie khatarnaak hogi... total goosebumps.. Maharashtra mein to box office records tuteta,” added another.

Another user commented, “The teaser is absolutely BANGER and is there anything that #VickyKaushal can’t do?”

Rashmika Mandanna takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. Speaking to ANI, Rashmika said, "We had a blast shooting for ‘Chhava’. We have been keeping ‘Chhava’ as a very hush-hush because we want to package it beautifully for all of you. But I had a blast working with Vicky and today I am walking with him, which made it more special. We have something very exciting for you. Look forward to it."

The film is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Meanwhile, Vicky is basking in the praises for his recently released comedy film 'Bad Newz' which also stars Ammy Virk and Tripti Dimri in the lead roles. Neha Dhupa is also a part of the film. The film released on July 19, seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

This film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation- a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven! 'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. Directed by Anand Tiwari, 'Bad Newz' also has special cameos by actresses Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma.