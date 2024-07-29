Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was seen dripping in luxury in her recent post on Instagram. Check out the price of the accessories on her

Suhana Khan

Listen to this article Suhana Khan flaunts hair clip worth nearly Rs 50,000, carries luxury bag costing Rs 26 lakh x 00:00

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan knows to put together a look for every and any event. The young actress took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her latest look and it screams luxury. While her grey off-shoulder dress was a winner, it was her Prada bun stick and Hermes Kelly bag that stole the limelight.

In her recent post on Instagram, 'The Archies' star is seen dressed in a grey-coloured off-shoulder dress that does complete justice to her figure. She carried a similar-hued grey bag to go with her dress. The bag by Hermes Kelly is worth a whopping Rs 26,64,885.

Suhana also shared a close-up picture of her Prada leather bun stick. The cost of the hair clip worth $600 which is roughly Rs 50,000. She wore a minimal makeup look with dewy skin, a hint of blush on the cheeks, highlighted high points, fluffy brows, a wash of silver shimmer on her eyelids, mascara-laden fluttery lashes and a nude lip gloss to tie the look together.

Suhana's work front:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with Netflix’s ‘The Archies’ directed by Zoya Akhtar, is set to wow the audience once again with her new project. Rumour has it that Suhana Khan’s second film is inspired by the English language French production, ‘Leon: The Professional’ (1994). It has been tentatively titled ‘King’.

The original film revolves around a professional hitman who reluctantly takes in a twelve-year-old after her family is murdered by a corrupt official. The two form an unusual relationship, as she becomes his protégée and learns to be like him.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is adapting the revenge drama, with Shah Rukh Khan playing a role that was essayed by Jean Reno and Suhana stepping into Natalie Portman’s shoes. “Though Shah Rukh’s character is like a mentor to Suhana’s, the interpersonal dynamics, other aspects, and treatment will be altered keeping Indian sentiments in mind,” a source informed mid-day.com.