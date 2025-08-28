Breaking News
Celebrity Life News > Luxury News

Sonu Sood sells his posh apartment in South Mumbai for Rs 8.10 crore

Updated on: 28 August,2025 04:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sonu Sood sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents. It is located in Lokhandwala Minerva

Sonu Sood sells his posh apartment in South Mumbai for Rs 8.10 crore

Sonu Sood Pic/Instagram

Sonu Sood sells his posh apartment in South Mumbai for Rs 8.10 crore
Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in August 2025. 

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood sold an apartment in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai, for Rs. 8.10 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered in August 2025. 

Sonu Sood sells his house in Lokhandwala Minerva



The apartment sold by Sonu Sood is located in Lokhandwala Minerva. It has a carpet area of 1,247 sq ft. (116 sq.m.) and a built-up area of 139.07 sq. m. (1,497 sq. ft.). The deal also includes two car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 48.60 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. Registration documents suggest that Sood bought the property in 2012 for Rs. 5.16 crore.


Mahalaxmi is a well-established locality in South Mumbai, renowned for its mix of residential, commercial, and cultural landmarks. Strategically positioned, Mahalaxmi offers excellent connectivity to key business districts like Lower Parel, Worli, and Nariman Point, making it a prime residential choice for professionals and businesspeople. The locality features a range of luxury high-rises, including some of the city’s most sought-after residential developments, offering stunning views of the Arabian Sea and the racecourse.

Sonu Sood’s acting front

In 1999, Sonu Sood began his career with his first two Tamil language films, Kallazhagar and Nenjinile. He made his Hindi film debut with Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), where he played the role of Bhagat Singh. He rose to fame with popular films like Dabangg (2010) and Simmba (2018). Apart from Bollywood, he has also worked extensively in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema. 

On the philanthropic front, Sonu often travels to different corners of the country and interacts with the locals on camera. He also appeals to his followers to support local businesses to help strengthen the local economy and help the local business owners gain a higher reach through his social media. The actor is known for helping the downtrodden and underprivileged. He emerged as a beacon of hope during the COVID-19 crisis in India, as he used his social capital and star power to arrange oxygen cylinders and help the people stuck in big cities reach their homes during the lockdown.

