Sonu Sood celebrates hidden talent of an elderly singer in new video- watch

Updated on: 26 August,2025 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Sonu Sood shares a video on his social media jamming with an elderly woman and promoting her hidden talent. He introduced her as a singer with a unique voice as she sang Marathi bhajans ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Sonu Sood celebrates hidden talent of an elderly singer in new video- watch

Picture Courtesy/Sonu Sood's Instagram account

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood has once again shared a leaf from his travel diaries. On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he can be seen sitting next to an elderly lady in front of a huge gate of an old structure.

In the video, the actor can be seen speaking to the elderly lady. He introduced her as a singer with distinctive voice as she sang bhajan in Marathi language ahead of the arrival of Lord Ganpati.



 
 
 
 
 
He wrote in the caption in Hindi, “Everyone has talent. Someone's hide, Someone gets printed. Amma, you are amazing. Ganapati Bappa Morya."

Towards the end of the video, the actor said sought blessings from the woman as she said, "Ganpati bappa morya".

The actor often travels to different corners of the country, and interacts with the locals on camera. He also appeals to his followers to support local businesses to help strengthen the local economy, and help the local business owners gain a higher reach through his social media. The actor is known for helping the downtrodden, and underprivileged. He emerged as a beacon of hope during the Covid-19 crisis in India, as he used his social capital and star power to arrange oxygen cylinders, and help the people stuck in big cities reach their homes during the lockdown.

Earlier, the actor wished his sisters, whom he lovingly called his “forever safe space” on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. He said that the bond will always be my strongest thread. Taking to Instagram, Sonu shared two pictures featuring him with his sister Monika and Malvika.

Alongside the image, he wrote, “Happy Raksha Bandhan, Monika and Malvika! From pulling each other’s legs to pulling each other out of trouble, from sharing chocolates to sharing secrets, our childhood has been full of memories that still make me smile”.

“You both have been my partners-in-crime, my biggest cheerleaders, and my forever safe place. Today, I just want to say how blessed I am to have you as my sisters. No matter where life takes us, this bond will always be my strongest thread. Love you both more than words can ever say”, he added.

