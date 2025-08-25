Breaking News
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Central Railway adds 4 more Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi

Updated on: 25 August,2025 08:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Central Railway adds 4 more Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi

Central Railway operating the highest number of 310 services to cater to the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region. Representational Pic

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Central Railway adds 4 more Ganpati special trains between Mumbai and Sawantwadi
Central Railway on Monday has announced a total of 380 Ganpati Special train trips for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025, with Central Railway operating the highest number of 310 services to cater to the heavy festive travel demand in Maharashtra and the Konkan region, officials said.

The latest addition includes four special services between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and Sawantwadi Road.



Train number 01109 will depart LTT at 1:00 AM on 26 and 27 August, arriving at Sawantwadi Road at 3:55 PM the same day. The return service, 01110, will leave Sawantwadi Road at 5:30 PM on 26 and 27 August, reaching LTT at 5:10 AM the next day.


The trains will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, and Kudal.

Each special train comprises 1 First AC, 1 AC 2-tier, 5 AC 3-tier, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class coaches, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Pantry Car.

Reservations for train numbers 01109 and 01110 are now open at all computerised reservation centres and on the official IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in

ST Corporation employees to receive salaries before Ganeshotsav: Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik

The state government has decided to release salaries of around 83,000 employees and officers of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik said employees usually receive salaries between the 7th and 10th of every month. However, with Ganeshotsav falling at the end of August this year, he sought an advance release of compensation funds given to the corporation against various concessions. Acting on his request, the state government issued a resolution on August 25, enabling early salary disbursal.

Sarnaik said ST workers, who often sacrifice their own festive celebrations to serve passengers, should be able to mark Ganeshotsav with joy. Extending greetings, he added, “It is our wish that ST employees and their families celebrate the festival with enthusiasm.”

Maharashtra Postal Circle releases special postcards for Ganesh Utsav 2025

Soon after the first glimpse of Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja was unveiled on Sunday evening, the Maharashtra Postal Circle under India Post released a special set of four picture postcards themed “Ganesh Utsav: Cultural Heritage of Maharashtra”, along with a special cancellation.

The postcards were designed by Padma Shri awardee Achyut Palav, who was present at the release function.

