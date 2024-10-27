The new place is in the Khar area, and the deal was completed in October 2024. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000

Suniel Shetty & Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty and son Ahan buy Rs 8.01 crore property in Mumbai's Khar area: Report

Suniel Shetty recently bought a 1,200-square-foot property in Mumbai for Rs 8.01 crore, along with his son Ahan. The new place is in the Khar area, and the deal was completed in October 2024. They paid a stamp duty of Rs 40.08 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Suniel Shetty and son Ahan acquire Rs 8.01 crore property

Suniel's daughter, Athiya Shetty, and her husband, cricketer KL Rahul, have also invested in this area. In July, they purchased a 3,350-square-foot apartment in Pali Hill for Rs 20 crore. This apartment is on the second floor of the Sandhu Palace building, which has 18 floors. For their purchase, they paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.20 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

In addition to his recent purchase, Suniel Shetty has a farmhouse in Khandala, which is about a two-hour drive from Mumbai. This farmhouse is located in a gated community with upscale villas. He also owns a property in Prithvi Apartments on Altamont Road in Mumbai, known as one of the most exclusive addresses in the city.

What is Suniel Shetty's son Ahan up to?

On the work front, the team behind Border 2 released an exciting announcement video for the film, which is actually the fourth installment in the series. The video opens with clips from the iconic Border movie, and what makes it even better is the background music—now considered a sort of anthem—that plays throughout the video.

The video reveals that Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty (who starred in the original Border), will be joining the cast. It wraps up with Sonu Nigam’s haunting rendition of the song "Sandese Aate Hain."

Ahan too took to Instagram to reflect on the fact that his father who starred in the original Border, in a way, is passing the baton to him. "Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces."

He further said, "Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do. Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I’m eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I’m excited to work under your guidance. Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal."

Honouring his dad, Ahan wrote, "And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create"