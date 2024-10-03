Today, the team behind Border 2 released an exciting announcement video for the film, which is actually the fourth instalment in the series, revealing an all new cast member!

Ahan Shetty

After the huge success of the star-studded war movie Border, director J.P. Dutta announced a sequel called Border 2. With the fact that Border did so well at the box office, fans and moviegoers were really excited about the sequel.

Ahan Shetty joins Sunny Deol's Border 2 helmed by JP Dutta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ahan Shetty (@ahan.shetty)

Today, the team behind Border 2 released an exciting announcement video for the film, which is actually the fourth installment in the series. The video opens with clips from the iconic Border movie, and what makes it even better is the background music—now considered a sort of anthem—that plays throughout the video.

The video reveals that Ahan Shetty, son of Suniel Shetty (who starred in the original Border), will be joining the cast. It wraps up with Sonu Nigam’s haunting rendition of the song "Sandese Aate Hain."

Ahan too took to Instagram to reflect on the fact that his father who starred in the original Border, in a way, is passing the baton to him. "Ironic how life works—my journey with Border started 29 years ago, when mom visited dad on set while pregnant with me. I grew up hearing OP Dutta’s legendary stories, holding JP uncle’s hand, and sitting by @nidhiduttaofficial side. I never realized how much those moments would shape my love for cinema and the Indian Armed Forces."

He further said, "Now, being part of Border 2 is an absolute honour. JP uncle, thank you for continuing to hold my hand, I hope to make you very very proud. Nidhi, your hard work brought this dream to life, thank you for all that you are and do. Bhushan Sir, thank you for trusting me with this opportunity, I’m eternally grateful. @anurag_singh_films sir, I’m excited to work under your guidance. Working with @iamsunnydeol sir is a blessing, and I can’t wait to share the screen with @varundvn who I look up to as an older brother. As a huge @diljitdosanjh fan, sharing the screen with him is surreal."

Honouring his dad, Ahan wrote, "And to you, Papa—everything I am is because of you, and I’ll do my best to honor the legacy you’ve worked so hard to create"

When Varun Dhawan joined Border 2

Mid-day had first reported that Varun Dhawan was rumoured to be joining Sunny Deol in Border 2. Recently, Varun himself confirmed his casting in the sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster. The actor shared a teaser on Friday, confirming that he is part of the much-anticipated movie. In a long post alongside the teaser, Varun wrote a long note reminiscing about watching Border in Chandan cinema when he was a kid, and the film's impact on him.

About Sunny Deol's Border 2

In the news since its announcement in June, the film’s casting has been piquing the interest of audiences and trade alike. A few weeks ago, Ayushmann Khurrana opted out due to a busy schedule, and subsequently, reports indicated that Diljit Dosanjh is joining the cast. The makers are expected to announce the final cast with a big event as soon as things are finalised. For now, Sunny is working on Jatt with Telugu director Gopichand, while Varun has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and director-father David Dhawan’s next comic entertainer.