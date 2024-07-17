Sajid Nadiadwala is planning to put Sanki on hold as he is also not okay with the high entourage costs of Ahan Shetty being billed to the production

In Pic: Ahan Shetty

Ahan Shetty is busy shooting ‘Sanki’, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. However, new reports suggest that the film has been put on hold by Sajid as he is having second thoughts about the project. Sajid is also not okay with the high entourage costs of Ahan being billed to the production. Bollywood Hungama shared in their report that the production has been kept on hold.

The news portal quoted a source saying, “Sajid promised his old friend Sunil Shetty that he would give Ahan a second shot at success after Ahan’s debut film 'Tadap' did not work at the box office. Sajid felt responsible to give his friend’s kid another chance at making it. Hence, he roped in his 'Housefull 4' star Pooja Hegde (who he had promised a second film) to star opposite Ahan in 'Sanki,' which he was confident would revive Ahan’s career.”

The report further added, “Sajid is having second thoughts about the film. The current market is not where it used to be from the satellite and digital point of view. Although Sajid managed to sell digital rights thanks to his bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, he is not getting the kind of money he was hoping for either the film’s satellite or digital rights. But that is not what broke the camel’s back. It was when Sajid saw his leading man’s entourage costs that he lost his patience. Ahan’s staff costs (hair, make-up, spot, stylist, driver, chef, trainer, etc.), which were billed to production, were so high that Sajid threatened to pull the plug on the film, adding that it made no business sense to produce this project.”

Reports also suggested that after the threat, Suniel Shetty personally requested Sajid not to stop the project and even offered to help with the costs.

Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut opposite Tara Sutaria in the 2021 film ‘Tadap’, but the film didn’t do well at the box office. It was a remake of the Telugu film ‘RX 100’. Directed by Milan Luthria, Ahan’s debut film was also produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner. Ahan is the son of actor Suniel Shetty.