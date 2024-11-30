Vivek Oberoi's net worth reportedly exceeds that of more 'successful' contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas and even superstars like Rajinikanth

In Pic: Vivek Oberoi

It was just recently that Vivek Oberoi bought the swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan, priced around Rs 12 crore. Now, he is not the first one to buy a Rolls Royce, but apart from him, whoever has owned this luxurious vehicle has been among the biggest superstars of their generation. It is no hidden fact that Vivek's film career didn't go as expected, but still, Vivek has managed to build an empire bigger than many A-listers. Vivek Oberoi's net worth reportedly exceeds that of more 'successful' contemporaries like Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 350 crore), Allu Arjun (Rs 340 crore), Prabhas (Rs 250 crore), and even superstars like Rajinikanth (Rs 400 crore). Surprised? Read on to know what Vivek Oberoi's net worth is.

Vivek Oberoi's net worth

Vivek Oberoi made his acting foray with hits including Saathiya, Masti, and Omkara. The world believed that he would be the next superstar, but it has been said that his personal life led to his professional life going downhill. His relationship with Aishwarya Rai led to that infamous spat with Salman Khan, and over time, Vivek's films stopped working at the box office. It was said that he had been 'boycotted' by the industry for going against a superstar, but despite all of this, he managed to build an empire that is bigger and grander.

To everyone's surprise, Vivek is among the top 15 richest celebrities in our country. Multiple reports, including The Statesman, have stated that his net worth is about Rs 1200 crore. Yes, but how? After a downfall in his film career, he started investing in businesses, and a bulk of his wealth comes from a real estate company called Karma Infrastructure and an event management company called Mega Entertainment. Above that, he is also the founder of Aqua Arc, a Rs 2,300-crore project on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, and the co-founder of Svarnim University. Vivek is also an angel investor, and this is how he has built his wealth.

Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming projects

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to reunite once again for the fourth installment of the comedy film Masti. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International, with A. Jhunjhunwala and S.K. Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.