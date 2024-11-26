Vivek Oberoi welcomes a Rs 10.5 crore Rolls-Royce Cullinan, handing the keys to his father, Suresh Oberoi, in a heartfelt family moment

Vivek Oberoi buys new car

Listen to this article Vivek Oberoi buys one of the most expensive cars, a luxury Rolls-Royce; check video x 00:00

Vivek Oberoi has added a swanky car to his garage. The actor has bought one of the most expensive cars in the world, a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The actor took to his Instagram and shared a video of him and his family welcoming the car into the family. The luxury car falls under the bracket of one of the most expensive cars in the country.

Vivek Oberoi buys Rolls-Royce

Vivek shared a video of himself with his parents and wife taking delivery of his new royal car. The video shows a luxurious silver-grey Rolls-Royce Cullinan. As per the information available online, the car is priced upwards of Rs 10.50 crore in India, with the top model of the same car priced at around Rs 12.25 crore on-road in Mumbai. While dropping the video on his Instagram, Oberoi wrote, “Success comes in different shapes and sizes; today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family.”

In the video, netizens noticed a moment that caught their eyes and melted hearts. As the car arrived, the actor was seen handing over the keys of the luxury vehicle to his dad, actor Suresh Oberoi, and gestured for him to ride as he sat in the passenger seat. Vivek then also posed for a family picture.

Fans react to Vivek Oberoi’s video

As soon as Vivek dropped the video, fans started reacting to the clip, hailing the actor for his success. Singer Anuradha Paudwal commented, "Such a lovely family... great person too! Happy for you, Vivek ji." "Happy to see you succeeding in all ventures... but we still miss Sathiya boy in movies," one fan shared. A comment read, "This is such a personal win. Seeing him grow, Karma always comes back. Vivek, thank you for inspiring and making this world a better place." Another fan wrote, "So good to see how he respects his father."

Vivek Oberoi’s upcoming projects

Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani are all set to reunite once again for the fourth instalment of the comedy film Masti. The film will be directed by Milap Zaveri and produced by Indra Kumar and Ashok Thakeria of Maruti International, with A. Jhunjhunwala and S.K. Ahluwalia of Waveband Productions.