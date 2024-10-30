Breaking News
Vivek Oberoi expresses love for his wife on their 14th wedding anniversary

Marking their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and penned a love-filled note for his wife

Picture Courtesy/Vivek Oberoi's Instagram account

Actor Vivek Oberoi and his wife Priyanka have completed 14 years of marital bliss.


Marking their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Vivek took to Instagram and penned a love-filled note for his wife.


"14 years ago, around the agni I pledged my undying love to my soulmate, my Priyanka. Today on this auspicious day of Dhanteras, as we move into our beautiful new home with the blessings of our elders, I am filled with gratitude to God," he wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
In the post, Vivek showed affection towards Priyanka by calling her his "eternal home." He also shared that they have moved into a new house on the occasion of Dhanteras.

"Without you these fancy walls have no meaning. For me you are my eternal 'home' and that is where my heart is and always will be. Happy Anniversary, my love," he added.

Adding more romantic touch to his post, he dropped an adorable picture with Priyanka.

Vivek and Priyanka Alva are parents to two kids-Vivaan Veer and Ameya Nirvana.

