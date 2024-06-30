Aamir Khan buys new apartment in Mumbai's Pali Hill for a hefty sum of Rs 9.75 crore

The apartment, in a high-end building, cost him more than Rs 9 crore. The same complex in Pali Hill, Bandra, where he already owns several apartments

Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has added to his real estate holdings by buying a luxury apartment in the upscale Pali Hill area of Mumbai. The apartment, in a high-end building, cost him more than Rs 9 crore.

As per a Mid-Day report, he recently bought a house in Bella Vista Apartments, the same complex in Pali Hill, Bandra, where he already owns several apartments. This new apartment, approximately 1,027 sq ft, reportedly cost him about Rs 9.75 crore. He also paid a stamp duty of Rs 58 lakh on the deal, which was finalized earlier last week.

It seems Aamir owns nine out of the 24 apartments in the complex. He also has residences in Marina Apartments, which are in the same neighborhood, and one on Carter Road.

In addition to these valuable properties in Bandra, Aamir also has a farmhouse in Panchgani and reportedly owns property in Uttar Pradesh as well.

About Aamir Khan recently

Aamir Khan recently visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation's influence on him. Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948.

After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as it was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi.Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: "I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used... seeing them felt great which I can't express in words. It's a really wonderful place."

Aamir, who first appeared on the screen at the age of eight in the 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', marked his leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the 1988 tragic romance 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'.

He then went on to star in movies like 'Dil', 'Afsana Pyaar Ka', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Rangeela', 'Akele Hum Akele Tum', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Ishq', 'Ghulam', 'Sarfarosh', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Fanaa'.

(With inputs from IANS)