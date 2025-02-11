The AICWA listed four demands in the press release. First, they called for an immediate ban on India’s Got Latent. Second, legal action against host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia.

In Pic: Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia

Ranveer Allahbadia has found himself in big trouble after the release of the recent episode of India’s Got Latent. His not-so-cool question to a contestant has landed him in legal trouble, but along with him, Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent has also landed in trouble. It looks like the future of the show is uncertain, with the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) demanding an “immediate ban" on the YouTube show.

All Indian Cine Workers Association demands ban on India’s Got Latent

It has been revealed in a press release dated February 10 that AICWA has called for “severe legal action" against everyone involved. They also urged authorities to enforce “rigorous regulations on digital content.”

The press release stated, “The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) vehemently condemns the reprehensible and offensive remarks made on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, hosted by Samay Raina.”

“In a recent episode, Ranveer Allahbadia, who participated in the show, unleashed abhorrent and vile statements that are deeply disrespectful to our societal and family values. Such disgraceful content is utterly unacceptable and poses a significant threat to the moral fabric of our society,” it further added.

The AICWA further stated, “Representing the entire Indian film industry, AICWA officially boycotts India’s Got Latent. We call upon all actors, filmmakers, directors, and technicians to immediately cease any collaboration with individuals involved in this show, including host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Henceforth, these individuals will receive no support from the Indian film industry.”

The AICWA listed four demands in the press release. First, they called for an immediate ban on India’s Got Latent. Second, legal action against host Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. Third, action against both individuals along with all responsible parties. Lastly, AICWA pushed for the implementation of stricter regulations on digital content.

India’s Got Latent’s recent episode

Ranveer Allahbadia appeared on the latest episode of India’s Got Latent as a judge alongside Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija, and others. During his time on the show, he grilled a contestant and asked, “Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day or join them to finish it once and for all?”

Ranveer Allahbadia has issued an apology following the backlash over his controversial and offensive remarks on India’s Got Latent.