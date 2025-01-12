As Honey is all set to take over the stage from February 22, 2025, here's all you need to know about the India tour of the star.

In Pic: Honey Singh

Yo Yo Honey Singh is back, and this comeback was long overdue. His return comes with one of the best news of 2025—the ace rapper has announced his India Tour Millionaire. The singer-rapper will be performing across the country as part of his Millionaire India Tour 2025. As Honey is all set to take over the stage from February 22, 2025, here's all you need to know about the India tour of the star.

Honey Singh announce his India tour

First things first, the Millionaire India Tour is officially announced, and fans are going crazy over the thought of watching their childhood star perform live. It was on January 11 that Honey Singh shared the details about his India tour. The tour will take place in about 10 different cities, with fans getting a 4-hour-long show.

The tickets for Honey's India tour went live at 2 p.m. yesterday. On January 11, the tickets for Singh's Millionaire Tour went live exclusively on Zomato's District app.

Honey Singh to perform in these 10 cities

As part of his Millionaire India Tour, Honey Singh will visit 10 cities and perform live for the audience. The rapper will perform in cities including Mumbai, Lucknow, Delhi, Indore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur, and Kolkata.

Singh will kick off his India tour on February 22. He will perform in Mumbai on February 22, 2025, and then head to Lucknow on February 28. Next, fans can catch their favorite rapper live in Delhi on March 1 and in Indore on March 8. Further, he will continue his tour, performing in Pune on March 15, followed by shows in Bengaluru on March 22, Chandigarh on March 23, and Jaipur on March 29, before concluding the tour in Kolkata on April 5.

Fans react to the happy news

This tour marks Honey Singh’s first-ever India tour. As Honey announced the tour, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Honey Pahji 🗣️ lekar aara hun BAAP OF CONCERT." "Is chiz ka intezar to kab se kar raha tha main," another commented. A third fan shared, "Paaji, aapse aapka show aa kar milna hai, par aapke show ka ticket ka price bohot high hai. Toh kya karun, boliye aap? Please do something. Bas aapse milna hai. I am Rahul from Kolkata."