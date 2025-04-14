Breaking News
Updated on: 14 April,2025 08:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

After Apoorva Mukhija spoke about friends doing black magic on her, a section of the internet targeted her best friend, Rida Tharana, and trolled her

In Pic: Apoorva Mukhija and Rida

Influencer Apoorva Mukhija recently made her social media comeback after the India's Got Latent controversy. The social media star and actress Apoorva dropped a video where she talked about the backlash that came her way. In the clip, she also spoke about friends doing black magic on her, and post this video, a section of the internet targeted Apoorva's best friend, Rida Tharana. After a section of society turned their hate towards Rida, Apoorva came out in support of her.



Apoorva Mukhija comes out in support of Rida Tharana


Taking to her Instagram stories, Apoorva shared, "After my video, there have been a lot of assumptions and a lot of hate going around, and as much as I appreciate you guys having my back, this is the last thing that I wanted. I wanted to share my story and my feelings—nothing more. So let's please not jump to conclusions or spread negativity." In another story, she shared a picture in which she can be seen hugging Rida. While sharing the picture, Apoorva attached it with the caption reading, "Only love for @rida.tharana (red heart emoji)."

Rida Tharana on getting social media hate

Rida herself also reacted to the negativity coming her way. While taking to her Instagram, she wrote, "I don't want to give endless justifications. It's Apoorva's time to shine, and I won't be a shadow to it. I see every little thing I've done taken out of context and blown out of proportion! Everything is up for misinterpretation. And I've said this before and I'll say it again: people hate women. Women surviving, living, laughing, existing & just being."

Rida said the last two months have been hard for her too. "If I ever wanted to fake anything, I had 100 easier ways to do it. If you think I did that for 2 years, trust me, 2 months wouldn't have been hard. So no... I'm not going to explain myself anymore. To the ones who want to stay, thank you. To the ones who don't see me for who I am, feel free to unfollow. I'm not here to be perfect. I'm not chasing fame! I'm grateful for the love I already have. All I've ever wanted is to earn enough to take care of my people, to travel, and to live a quiet life surrounded by love. That's it. So god! Put me through everything you want to put me through but also give me the strength to overcome it. I'm exhausted, but I'm still here. Only love," she added.

She further concluded her note by writing, "Also!! I don't walk into fire knowing it'll burn. But sometimes, I stumble into it!! And when I do, it burns me. As much as I've tried to stay away from all the negativity, some things still find a way to reach me, and I won't lie, a few of them have truly broken me. Being in a different country, all by myself, it hasn't been easy. The anxiety has been bad. But what's been holding me together is hearing how some of you still have my back. I wasn't expecting that. So to those who stayed, who believed, who chose empathy over judgment... thank you. Truly."

