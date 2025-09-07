Arijit Singh’s London concert came to an abrupt end after Tottenham Stadium cut the power at 10:30 pm sharp due to curfew rules. While many fans expressed disappointment, others supported the decision, citing strict UK noise regulations

Arijit Singh is one of the most celebrated singers worldwide. He recently stunned everyone by performing on his soulful melodies at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday. Several videos and pictures of the singer on stage emerged on social media platforms. However, the show faced a roadblock as management had cut the power of the stadium due to curfew timings.

Arijit Singh’s London show faces abrupt end

At the concert, Arijit sang a bunch of songs, including Saiyaara, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Rasiya, Ami Je Tomar and Sapphire, among others. A person shared a video of Arijit singing the Brahmastra song Deva Deva when the sound was cut off. The crowd was heard shouting as fireworks went off. The words on the video read, "Arijit Singh kept asking them for 20 more minutes...but at 10.30 pm sharp, Tottenham stadium pulled the plug." The caption read, "No goodbye, no last note. Just silence at 10:30 pm." After the stadium lights were turned off, crowd was seen walking out of the venue.

Following the video’s release, reactions poured in online. While many fans were disappointed, others praised the enforcement of rules. “Rules are rules. I wish this had happened in India too,” one user commented. Another said, “Noise pollution is taken seriously in the UK. Residents can report violations after curfew. Also, Arijit arrived late, which contributed to the delay.” A third user noted, “If this can happen to A.R. Rahman in Mumbai, it can happen to anyone, anywhere.”

Arijit Singh's upcoming projects

For those unversed, Singh surpassed Taylor Swift to become the most-followed artist on Spotify. The singer is all set to enter into a new territory, and is set to make his debut as a Bollywood film director. As per a source, the film is touted to be a jungle adventure film and will be bankrolled by Mahaveer Jain.

In June, Singh broke the Internet with his collaboration with British singer Ed Sheeran. The duo released Sapphire, after which the British singer said, “One of my favourite experiences ever in my career was going to Jiaganj Azimganj with my dad to go and see Arijit for the final jigsaw piece of Sapphire.”