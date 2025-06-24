BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya earlier attacked Rahul Gandhi over what he said were "frequent disappearances"; Gandhi's niece Miraya Vadra, who is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, is graduating from the UK

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at the BJP after it raised questions over Rahul Gandhi's foreign trip and clarified that he has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya earlier attacked Rahul Gandhi over what he said were "frequent disappearances".

"Rahul Gandhi was on a secret foreign holiday just last week. Now, he has flown abroad again to yet another undisclosed location," Malviya said on X.

"Why these frequent disappearances? What is so compelling that keeps him away from the country so often? As the Leader of the Opposition, he owes the people of India answers," he said.

There was also speculation on social media that Gandhi had gone to Bahrain.

However, the Congress sources told PTI that his flight schedule was New Delhi-Bahrain-London.

"The PMO is, as usual, up to its dirty tricks. It knows nothing else. Shri Rahul Gandhi has gone to London to attend the graduation ceremony of his niece and will be back shortly," Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said in a post on X.

Gandhi's niece Miraya Vadra, who is the daughter of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra, is graduating from the UK.

Committed to raising voice against attack on rights of tribal population: Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he is always committed to raising his voice against the attacks on water, forests, land and rights of the tribal population.

The Congress leader made the remarks in a Facebook post after meeting and discussing important issues with tribal leaders at 10, Janpath.

"I am always committed to raising my voice against the attacks on their water, forests, land and rights after understanding their pain, problems and struggles," Gandhi said.

Adivasis are the first owners of India, he said after the meeting organised by Adivasi Congress.

He also met leaders from the Vishwakarma community and listened to their problems and discussed important issues.

"Today, I had a meaningful dialogue with the leaders of Vishwakarma Samaj in New Delhi. Their hard work and skills in building society are incomparable.

"I am always with them in the campaign to get them the rights of their skills and open new doors of opportunities for prosperity," he said in his post in Hindi.