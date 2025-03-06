Rahul Gandhi meets Dharavi leather hub workers in Mumbai

Dharavi is one of the largest leather hubs in the world, with more than 20,000 leather manufacturing units, employing more than one lakh workers

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Thursday visited the Dharavi leather hub in Mumbai and interacted with leather industry workers.

The visit was aimed at understanding the challenges faced by the Dharavi leather hub workforce, a Congress leader said.

Among the manufacturing units Gandhi visited is Chamar Studio, set up by Sudheer Rajbhar.

"Gandhi interacted with the leather industry workers in Dharavi and sought to understand their issues. He also interacted with the entrepreneurs there," the Congress leader said.

Rahul Gandhi, who reached Mumbai from Delhi, will stay in the city for the night, and will leave for Ahmedabad on Friday morning, he said.

There is no scheduled meeting with Congress party leaders in the evening in Mumbai, he added.

Will put across porters' demands to govt, fight for their rights: Rahul Gandhi

Drawing attention to the financial difficulties faced by railway porters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said they risked their lives to help people during the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station last month and yet their voice was not being heard.

The former Congress president, who posted on his YouTube channel a video of his recent interaction with porters at the New Delhi Railway Station, asserted that he would fight for their rights.

Gandhi also urged people to share suggestions on the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' portal to improve crowd management and strengthen security.

"We will listen to the voice of India!" he said on X.

The increasing number of stampedes at railway stations and other public places is a matter of great concern, Gandhi said, noting that many innocent people lose their lives or get injured in such incidents.

"We need to think together about how to prevent such tragedies," he said.

In his post accompanying the video of his interaction with porters, Gandhi said, "A few days ago, I reached New Delhi Railway Station and met the porter brothers there again. During the interaction, they told me how everyone together made every possible effort to save people's lives on the day of the stampede."

"Whether it was trying to remove people from the crowd, ensuring that the injured reached the ambulance and administration, or taking out the bodies of the dead - using their physical abilities, handcarts or spending money from their own pockets, they helped the passengers in every way," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

(With inputs from PTI)