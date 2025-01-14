Avantika was supposed to take a flight from Goa to Mumbai, which was scheduled to land in Mumbai at around 10:30 p.m. However, the flight faced a delay

Avantika Dassani

Actress Avantika Dassani faced a very distressing situation when her Indigo flight to Mumbai was stranded at Mumbai airport after receiving a bomb threat. Reportedly, on Monday, January 13, Avantika was supposed to take a flight from Goa to Mumbai, which was scheduled to land in Mumbai at around 10:30 p.m. However, the flight faced a delay following a fake threat call to the airport authorities.

No actual bomb was present

It was said that the authorities quickly responded to the tip, and after thorough research and investigation of the situation, it was confirmed only after several hours of search that there was no actual bomb present. The airport resumed normal operations, allowing passengers to continue their journeys.

Airline received a tip from an unknown source

The situation unfolded when security personnel received a tip-off about a potential threat at the airport, leading to immediate evacuation protocols being enacted.

As chaos ensued, passengers, including Dassani, were escorted away from the terminal to ensure their safety. A source revealed, "The airline received a tip from an unknown source that there’s a bomb on the flight, which sent shivers down the spine of everyone on board and those involved in its operations. After the tip, the passengers were kept waiting for longer hours, which then turned out to be false information. There was a sense of paranoia among all the passengers and Avantika’s family members, who were praying for her safe return to Mumbai. The Indigo flight, which was supposed to land at 10:30 p.m., finally landed at 3 a.m."

After the flight reached Mumbai, an airline spokesperson issued a statement that read, “All standard operating procedures were followed, and the aircraft was positioned back to the terminal post clearance from relevant authorities.”

Avantika Dassani's experience highlights the importance of airport security and the protocols in place to ensure passenger safety. While the incident was undoubtedly frightening, it also showcased the swift action taken by security personnel to protect those at the airport.

About Avantika

Avantika Dassani, daughter of the renowned actress Bhagyashree, stepped into Bollywood with her debut film U Shape Ki Gully. The movie was directed by Avinash Das, celebrated for his impactful work in the Swara Bhasker-starrer Anaarkali of Aarah.