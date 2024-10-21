Actress Avantika Dassani was in school when she watched the iconic film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ starring her mother Bhagyashree and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan

Actress Bhagyashree 's daughter Avantika Dassani, who is back with the new season of her web series 'Mithya' got candid about watching her mom's first film 'Maine Pyar Kiya' in which she starred alongside Salman Khan. Avantika speaks exclusively to mid-day.com about her reaction to the romantic drama and why she couldn't bring herself to watch it fully.

'People would tell me their I Loved You stories'

Avantika Dassani recalls holidaying with her family where people would hound her mother for pictures or autographs or to simply have a conversation. She elaborates, “The incredible thing for me is that to date whenever I meet people, especially now working in this industry, even when I'm on sets, people will come up to me and tell me, 'We're big fans of your mother'.They will tell me their story of 'Maine Pyar Kiya' and it's so wonderful because everyone has a story with that. Some would say they've watched it 50 times, they would dance to the songs, some would collect photo stamps, and so on. It's just so interesting to see that it could have that effect on so many people and be part of their memories.”

Avantika Dassani shares her reaction to 'Maine Pyar Kiya'

Avantika Dassani was in school when she watched the iconic film 'Maine Pyar Kiya'. She admits not being able to bring herself to watch it like any other movie since she couldn't see her mother sad or crying in a difficult situation. She asserts, “You don't understand it, you don't comprehend it and all it does is upset you. So that was the reason why we couldn't watch her on screen because obviously, she has a lot of emotional scenes. I don't know about my brother, but I actually didn't watch it for a really long time. And also the idea, right? That's not my father (laughs).”

On a serious note, she adds, “You still live in a reality where your father is at home very much and you are seeing that. Also, I hadn't been on sets with her at this point in time. When you're that small, it's just a little unnerving for a bit to get used to. But it's not problematic in any way. I don't think it's an issue. It's just, 'hmm', one of those moments. But you get over the 'hmm' very fast.”

Avantika Dassani's hilarious on-set story with mom Bhagyashree

Avantika looks back at one instance when she interrupted her mother's scene, who at that point was being thrashed by a villain. “I don't remember this, but this is a story I'm told. There was a scene where someone is sort of having this fight with her and they throw her to the ground. And I not knowing what the hell was happening, ran into the frame and went up to this 6-ft man and started hitting him and saying, 'Meri mummy ko chor do' (Let go of my mother),” she signs off.